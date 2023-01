HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time in 12 years, WWE Monday Night RAW returns to Hershey on May 22.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. For more information, you can click here.

According to WWE, the show will be at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a lineup of WWE superstars Seth “Freaking” Rollins, United States Champion Austin Theory, Matt Riddle, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & The O.C., and many more.