HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– Rock band Yellowcard has added eight more shows across the United States for their much anticipated 2023 tour, and now includes a stop at the Giant Center Tuesday, Aug 15.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Celebrating 20 years of their album Ocean Avenue which was released in July 2003, Ryan Key (vocals, guitars), Sean Mackin (violin), Ryan Mendez (guitar), and Josh Portman (bass) will be embarking on a North American tour, produced by Live Nation, kicking off July 5 in Baltimore, Maryland. Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and This Wild Life will join Yellowcard in Hershey. Emo Night Brooklyn will also open with a special DJ set.

For more information about the stop in Hershey, click here.

Yellowcard will also be making other Pennsylvania stops in Philadelphia on July 11 and Washington, Pennsylvania on Aug 12.