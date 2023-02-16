HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — An educational animal has passed away to due lymphoma at ZooAmerica in Hershey.

According to ZooAmerica’s Facebook page, Parker, who was an education ferret died at the age of 7.5 years, due to lymphoma.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Parker joined the zoo in 2015 and was a staff and guest favorite. Parker was a fun-loving ferret who loved enjoying time with staff and was considered an ambassador for the Zoo’s education department.

Ferrets belong to the weasel family and the average lifespan of the animal is around eight years.