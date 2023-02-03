HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Winter is a great time to visit ZooAmerica. Not only because some of the animals are more active during this time of year, but ZooAmerica offers events for the whole family to enjoy.

The park’s Fantastic Fridays are back. This means you can visit the zoo at a discounted price every Friday during February. The offer is only offered when tickets are bought at the admissions building.

Also during the month, You can see some of the mammal residents enjoy chocolate-themed treats throughout the month. Guests can see the activities with certain animals in person on Saturdays at 1 p.m.

Some of the animals at the zoo become more active during the winter months such as river otters and gray wolves.

The wolves tend to be more active and run around their habitat, and the river otters can be heard “talking” to each other.