HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — Hershey’s ZooAmerica is starting to prepare for a celebration that is all about our planet.

The zoo is participating in the annual Party for the Planet. The zoo will be partnering with many vendors and will also feature booths that will focus all on the earth. The zoo states that the day will be for learning, activities, animals, and celebrating the planet.

Starting at 11 a.m. over a dozen booths and activities will be set up around the zoo. Animal encounters will be held at various locations around the zoo. Some of the vendors include Honey Bees & Pollinators, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and West Shore Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

All the vendors, booths, and activities can be seen here

At 12:30 p.m., Thomas Kelly, a Furbearer Biologist from the PA Game Commission will hold a presentation about how the state lost many wild places in the early 20th century. There will also be information regarding the new opportunity for the America Marten to be reintroduced to Pennsylvania.

AT 2 p.m. there will be an Earth Day-themed enrichment activity for the gray wolves.

All guests are encouraged to bring along donations for the zoo’s Terracycle. This includes:

All brands of used or empty toothpaste tubes & caps

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste cartons & outer packaging

Floss containers

All brands of blades, razors & plastic packaging

No battery-operated toothbrushes or razors will be accepeted.

This celebration is included with any ticket to ZooAmerica.