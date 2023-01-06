HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — ZooAmerica in Hershey is offering a brand-new experience that families can take part in during the month of January.

ZooAmerica is hosting Discovery Weekends every weekend during the month of January. ZooAmerica is open year-round, even when Hersheypark is not open, as it can be accessed from Park Avenue.

Discovery Weekends offers a special in-person ticket offer and educational opportunities for families to learn all about the animals that call North America home. Kids under the age of eight will receive free admission with the purchase of a regular or a senior ticket at the ZooAmerica Admissions building on weekends during the month of January.

As part of Discovery Weekends, each weekend will feature a unique theme for guests to learn about the animals:

Jan. 7 to 8: Rockin’ Reptiles

Jan. 1 to 15: Marvelous Mammals

Jan. 21-22: Bizarre Birds

Jan. 28-29: Weathering Winter

Current ZooAmerica Pass Holders can enjoy unlimited year-round visits to ZooAmerica. 2023 Hersheypark Season Pass Holders also receive free Zoo admission.