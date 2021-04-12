Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
Washington, D.C. Bureau
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Video
Top Stories
Multiple people shot, including KPD officer at Austin-East Magnet High School
Gallery
Top Stories
Where are masks required? Interactive map helps you find out
FEMA begins accepting applications for COVID-19 funeral assistance
York man sentenced 33 years of imprisonment on sex trafficking charges
South African variant may be able to ‘break through’ Pfizer vaccine, study finds
Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Where are masks required? Interactive map helps you find out
Top Stories
South African variant may be able to ‘break through’ Pfizer vaccine, study finds
Wolf Admin. discusses partnership to provide COVID-19 vaccine to minority communities
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 6,450 new 2-day cases, 1,075,424 total as of April 12, 2021
All adults in Pa. eligible to register for vaccine starting Tuesday
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Winter Alert
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Masters Report
NFL Draft
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Esports
Venn
Top Stories
Penn State tight end reunites with former coach through transfer
Video
Top Stories
Penn State women’s soccer moves to Big Ten semifinals
Matsuyama wins at The Masters, 1st man from Japan to win golf major title
Penn State men’s soccer downs Ohio State advancing to Big Ten semifinals
Penn State soccer earns Big Ten honors
Video
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Finding Hope Together
Feed a Local Family
Remarkable Women
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
You Can Do It
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Amanda Thorson
Video
Top Stories
We Salute You: Richard Frey
Video
Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Tommy Scanlon
Video
We Salute You: The Rheem Family
Video
Terror Farm hosts event for family who lost daughter, home in Perry County fire
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Get Stemtastic
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Whitaker Wednesdays
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
WealthKare : Tax Freedom
Video
Top Stories
OIP’s First Rheumatologist
Video
Top Stories
True Earth Health : Plexaderm
Video
Weis Markets : Feed A Local Family
Video
Fraud Watch : IRS and Tax Scams
Video
First Aid Friday : Splinters
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Protected: Harrisburg Democratic Mayoral Debate
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password: