Watch our ‘Midstate Hidden History’ special

Carla Johnson is proud of her "SWAG." SWAG stands for Soldiers Walking According to God. It's the program she and her husband, Steve, started to help kids deal with a variety of issues from academic to emotional.

"I hate to see youth struggle," said Carla Johnson, "I hate to see them not being exposed to things they're not aware of. We partner with a lot of different organizations in the community so we can provide the full package of what they may not be getting at home or at school."