abc27’s Hispanic Heritage special honors Hispanic culture and contributions

(WHTM) — Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, and join abc27 as we honor Hispanic culture and celebrate the many contributions Hispanic individuals have made throughout history.

In the first part of abc27’s Hispanic Heritage special, meet Gloria Vazquez Merrick, executive director of the Latino Hispanic American Community Center in Dauphin County, learn about the WEPA Empowerment Center in Lebanon County, and get to know the Hispanic and veteran owner of Tru Customs in York.

In the second part of the special, meet two young Latinos who are making their voices heard through politics and community organizing in the Midstate. Plus, abc27 remembers a trailblazing York County couple.

During the pandemic, Stephany Torres Martinez opened up an Illinois ice cream shop serving authentic Mexican ice cream. Learn about her shop in part three of abc27’s Hispanic Heritage special.

Mariachi Sirenas is an all-female music group. They are one of the most sought-after mariachi bands in the Midwest. The final part of abc27’s Hispanic Heritage special features this talented group of musicians.