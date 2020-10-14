Analyst says Hispanic vote likely to swing Democrat in Pennsylvania

abc27 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The hispanic community is key this November election according to the Pew Research Center. Latinos make up 5.3% of eligible voters in Pennsylvania this year.

The biggest issues — according to abc27 analyst Abe Amoros — are the economy, healthcare, and Covid-19.

Amoros believes both candidates have realized the importance of the Hispanic vote, but he believes Joe Biden has done a better job than President Trump at reaching out. “In Pennsylvania, the Latino community usually breaks for the democratic candidates.”