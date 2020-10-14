Analyst says Hispanic vote likely to swing Democrat in Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

The hispanic community is key this November election according to the Pew Research Center. Latinos make up 5.3% of eligible voters in Pennsylvania this year.

The biggest issues — according to abc27 analyst Abe Amoros — are the economy, healthcare, and Covid-19.

Amoros believes both candidates have realized the importance of the Hispanic vote, but he believes Joe Biden has done a better job than President Trump at reaching out. “In Pennsylvania, the Latino community usually breaks for the democratic candidates.”

