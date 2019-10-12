EUP aims to improve Hispanic communities in Pennsylvania

A local non-profit has spent decades making a difference in Hispanic and Latino communities throughout the state. Its focus: improving the community and young lives.

“Estamos Unidos was just an initial dream of a group of people who wanted to make a change in the community,” says Founding member of EUP, Hector Ortiz.

A dream turned reality in 2003 when Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania officially became a 5013C; its mission “to enrich educate and integrate our children throughout our community,” says EUP President, Amanda Batista-Brgulja.

Leaders say they found a void in the Hispanic and Latino communities and wanted to inspire greatness.

“Confidence, leadership, pride, role models we didn’t have the role models exhibited to our youth,” says EUP founder, Esmeralda Hetrick.

“We want to be sure we celebrate the different cultures, traditions, and ideas that come together in a community,” Ortiz offered.

The celebrations come through activities from picnics to summer camp and an annual Christmas party- that includes free health screenings to serve the underserved.

“First event 2002 89-to 91 kids attend that event,” Ortiz said. That has rapidly changed as “the Christmas event has over 1400 people that we fed, gave over 900 gifts, and when you look out over the people we serve is a very diverse group.”

There is also a gala in September that raises money for scholarships.

“So far to date, we have probably given over $100k in scholarship and we’ve probably sponsored more than 97 scholarship recipients they come back they’ve come back to help,” Batista-Brgulja said.

She had started volunteering as a 10th grader and received a scholarship in 2012. “I succeeded I graduated with my ‘bach’ from [Penn State Harrisburg] and now I continued and graduate with a master’s.”

Now Batista-Brgulga is giving back to the organization that gives so much. “There is so much more opportunity out there as long as we can get more individuals to match the passion that we have,” she said.