Harrisburg restaurant highlights traditional Cuban food with a flair

Hispanic Heritage Month

by: WHTM Staff

abc27 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Tucked away in the Shipoke section of Harrisburg, Los Tres Cubanos is dishing out authentic traditional Cuban food with flair — from tender pork chunks marinated and lightly fried to perfection, to the traditional Cuban thin-sliced steak marinated with onions.

Dr. Jose Manjon and his wife, Patricia own the restaurant; their recipes come from Jose’s family.

Los Tres Cubanos also features the mojito and daiquiri — both invented in Cuba. The restaurant’s walls are lined with Cuba’s history as well as the owners’.

