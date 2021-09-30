Hispanic Heritage Celebration hosted at State Capitol in Harrisburg on Thursday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hispanic Heritage Month continued on Thursday with a celebration at the State Capitol Complex.

The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs organized the program with featured speaker, State Aging Secretary Robert Torres. The program highlighted cultural contributions while encouraging the Hispanic community to remain resilient and hopeful.

“We are pushing the envelope that there is language access and translation. What will help us to serve our community, is partnering with our local leaders to implement the same changes,” Luz Colon said.

The State’s mobile COVID vaccine unit delivered doses to those who needed one. A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 73% of Hispanic adults have received at least one dose.