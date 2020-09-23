Hispanic Heritage Month: Los Tres Cubanos

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we take a look at Los Tres Cubanos – a restaurant tucked in the Shipoke section of Harrisburg.

It features authentic traditional cuban food with as they say “flare.”

Tender pork chunks marinated and lightly fried to perfection to the traditional Cuban thin-sliced steak marinated with onions.

Dr. Jose Manjohn and his wife, Patricia, own the restaurant- the recipes come from his family.

“I am a foodie. So I taste everything and I make sure it’s the same taste that I remember when I was a child with my grandmother, my aunt, my mom, my dad so the food has to taste and be consistent. If the food is consistent the service is good the music is good the drinks are good everyone will be happy and will come back,” said Manjohn.

Los Tres Cubanos also features the mojito and daiquiri – both invented in Cuba.

The restaurants walls are lined with Cuba’s history and that of John’s too.

For the next month abc27 will bring you stories celebrating Hispanic history and culture. We have much more on the history of this restaurant and the family that owns and runs it in our Hispanic Heritage special on October 22nd at 7:30 P.M. on abc27.