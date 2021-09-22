Hispanic pioneers remembered fondly with memorial in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Hispanic Heritage Month continues, and we’re celebrating a family that was blazing trails long before there was a whole month set aside to recognize it.

Doctor Edwin Rivera originally of Puerto Rico, was York County’s first Latino physician. He was also a medic in the Army during the Korean War. His wife, Delma Rivera, was a community leader. That’s what his daughter is nowadays.

“At a time when you did not have a lot of people putting diversity, equality, and inclusion in the forefront, they really had to fight. They were truly the pioneers. Because now it’s seen as business savvy. It’s seen as something that’s the right thing to do,” “Delma Rivera-Lyte of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Latino Affairs said.

Both of her parents died years ago, but York remembers them with a memorial.