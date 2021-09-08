Lancaster County kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with special proclamation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County government kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month today.

The county commissioners presented a special proclamation to local business leaders, marking Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as the month dedicated to celebrating the contributions that Latinos make and continue to make in the community.

It is also one that many leaders I think should start in the classroom.

“It is important that we do celebrations like these in the classroom so we prepare the next generation to know because history is power and they need to know that their parents and grandparents have contributed greatly in Lancaster county, Lancaster city and Pennsylvania as a whole,” Norman Bristol Colon, special assistant at Pa. Department of Community & Economic Development, said.

This is all more notable now that Latinos have reached one million strong this year in Pennsylvania, according to Census data.