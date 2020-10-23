Los Tres Cubanos brings Cuban cuisine to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Los Tres Cubanos is a local eatery that offers tasty meals, with a side dish of history. The five-year fixture at the corner of Race Street in Shipoke was started by a trio of friends.

“It was originated by three Cuban doctors in Harrisburg; friends, and colleagues,” Dr. Jose Manjon, co-owner said. Now, there are just two owners, Manjon and his wife Patricia, who who oversees the day to day operations.

“Cuban food is very flavorful, highly marinated, and not spicy at all,” Manjon said. The dishes blend multiple cultural influences, “such as Spain, Africa, and the Philippines.”

Manjon brought Cuban cuisine from Havana to Harrisburg when his parents left Cuba at the age of three in 1961, after Castro took over and relations with the US began to breakdown.

The dishes feature slowly roasted flavorful meats and the aroma rich authentic meals are made from memories. “I make sure it’s the same taste that I remember when I was a child with my grandmother, my aunt, my mom, my dad,” Manjon said.

Manjon says the uniqueness of the restaurant’s bar is that in the 1950s, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Shirley Maclaine made a movie together and the Los Tres Cubanos was used in the film. Now it’s a spot that whips up famous Cuban drinks like the mojito and daiquiri.

Now Los Tres Cubanos connects Harrisburg to Havanah from more than 1,200 miles always. “I think it brings a different type of flare, different culture that Central Pennsylvania,” Manjon said. “Customers have been great all nationalities, all ages come to visit and they leave very satisfied.”

