Mural featuring Hispanic model, Harrisburg Humane Society getting last touches in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new mural is in the works in Harrisburg.

It’s right off 6th and Harris Streets, and it’s the first in the city of New York artist Justin Suarez who teamed up with the company Sprocket Mural Works and the Harrisburg Humane Society. The mural will depict a woman and her dog. Suarez hopes to evoke a feeling of connection for those who pass by, especially during the pandemic. Plus, Suarez is Hispanic, as is his model, and she’s being painted onto Anastasia’s, a Puerto Rican Restaurant, during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Oftentimes when we see people of color represented in murals, they’re historical figures. I think it’s really important to celebrate young, vibrant people who are alive and contributing to the culture of our society,” Suarez said.

Suarez expects to finish up this weekend. He’s saving a surprise for the end, a focal point that he says, will ties the whole piece together.