Penn State Health will host an online educational session for the community on cancer health disparities in the Hispanic/Latino/LatinX populations. The event is part of the health system’s recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 15-Oct. 15, honoring the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans:

Inclusion Academy – “Dimensions of Diversity: Cancer Health Disparities in Pennsylvania, Focusing on Latino/Hispanic/LatinX Populations”

Thursday, Sept. 22

4−5 p.m.

Speakers: Sol Rodríguez-Colón, research project manager in the Office for Cancer Health Equity at Penn State Cancer Institute Eugene Lengerich, professor of Public Health Sciences and associate director for Health Disparities and Engagement at Penn State Cancer Institute

“From the health care perspective, Hispanic Heritage Month should emphasize the commitment that any health care provider must make to grant equal access as well as respectful and equitable services to any person regardless of their culture, faith or diverse backgrounds,” says Hector Ortiz, program manager for Penn State Health’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

For its employees, Penn State Health is hosting a session on using cultural connections and traditional knowledge to improve health-related quality of life for Hispanic/Latino/LatinX populations.

Workforce Champion

Penn State Health’s efforts to enhance diversity and inclusion will be recognized during the 2022 Latino Ball sponsored by Latino Connection on Saturday, Oct. 1. Lynette Chappell-Williams, vice president and chief diversity officer at Penn State Health, will receive the Workforce Champion award, one of three awards that will be presented to central Pennsylvania leaders to recognize their efforts and achievements toward the betterment of their communities.

The theme for 2022’s National Hispanic Heritage Month is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”

About National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month began as “National Hispanic Heritage Week” on Sept. 15, 1968, under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded to a month-long observance by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. The date Sept. 15 was chosen because it coincides with the Independence Day celebrations of five Central American nations: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, and Mexico celebrates its independence on Sept. 16. Read more about National Hispanic Heritage Month.