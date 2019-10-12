Previous York mayor wants to inspire Hispanic community

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 30 percent of York City’s population is Latino or Hispanic, continuing to influence the city’s culture and decisions.

The city’s first Latino councilman, Abe Amoros, elected in 1991, aims to inspire and set a trail for other Latinos in the Midstate.

“National Hispanic Heritage Month is a special time,” Amoros states fondly; he is deeply proud of his Latino background.

After previously living in Puerto Rico and born in New Jersey, Amoros has since settled in York; he’s seen the population of boom of Latinos in the Midstate firsthand.

“In Pennsylvania alone, since 2000, which is only 20 years ago, we have gone from about 250,000 residents to nearly 1 million that includes the undercount of about 10% since many people don’t participate in the census, which I’m encouraging everyone to do because it’s important,” Amoros said.

Stating that Amoros is politically active would be an understatement, having served as the city’s first Latino councilman in the ’90s, senior deputy press secretary for former Governor Ed Rendell, and now running his own communications company. You might also recognize him as apolitical analysts on ABC27’s This Week in PA.

He believes that regardless of the milestones that have been scaled, there is still more work to be done. “We still struggle with discrimination, we still struggle with stereotypes, we still struggle with the issue of immigration making us lesser than when that’s not the case at all.”

Amoros states there still roadblocks, hot button issues such as immigration that create tension against the Latino community.

“The national discourse has been contentious because it’s been used as a political weapon, poor brown people don’t have a strong lobby, poor brown people don’t have a voice in the white house, unfortunately, it’s starting there,” Amoros said.

He believes people of all backgrounds need to come together and cast aside preconceived notions- an easy start being a conversation to understand another person.

“We are some of the hardest workings, most family dedicated people there are in the nation we just want the same thing at the same place at the same time, just like everybody else,” he says.

Amoros aspires to be strong role model and leader in the community, working with young people and mentoring them. He often shares mistakes he’s made in the past and states his goal is to make sure others have access to the things he’s had access to.