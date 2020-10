HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Los Tres Cubanos is a local eatery that offers tasty meals, with a side dish of history. The five-year fixture at the corner of Race Street in Shipoke was started by a trio of friends.

"It was originated by three Cuban doctors in Harrisburg; friends, and colleagues," Dr. Jose Manjon, co-owner said. Now, there are just two owners, Manjon and his wife Patricia, who who oversees the day to day operations.