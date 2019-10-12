WLCH is here for the Lancaster Latino radio community

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Spanish American Civic Association run a radio station dedicated to the Hispanic community, serving as a cultural bridge for over 30 years.

The familiarity and warmth from the WLCH are what caught one of the station’s DJs, Celso Mesias, to doubletake. “I started listening in Spanish and was like what???” he joked.

That sense of ease was enough to draw him in. The Peruvian native now hosts the show Usted y Su Familia (You and Your Family), once a week on WLCH Radio Centro, providing parenting advice for the Hispanic community.

“Educating families, we can be helpful to build strong families in our community,” Mesias says. He is one of 15 DJs who host regular shows, 91.3 FM in Lancaster and 100.3 FM in York.

WLCH is one of 34 Hispanic Public Radio stations in the country. That tight-knit number makes it even more pressing to get it done right in Lancaster, which has a high Latino population.

“Two out of five people in Lancaster city are Latinos. It is very important for us to help the community. not only help the community but to be with them as a family,” says the radio’s general manager, Claudia Galdamez.

The station has 845 hours of original programming each year, Galdamez says it’s the station’s commitment to entertain, teach and inspire in language that’s familiar.

She advocates that sharing and embracing each piece of Latino culture is important to the station. “What we want to do is embrace our culture and help the people from El Salvador, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Peru. What we want, is to help them and what we want is that they have a little piece of their country in Lancaster.”