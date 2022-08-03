ABC27
Please enter a search term.
A number of Republican lawmakers criticized the FBI following news of the search, painting the FBI as politicized and likening it to an authority that would operate in a third-world …
Former President Trump announced he’d invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during a deposition by the New York Attorney General on Wednesday, joining a number of prominent Republicans …
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Wednesday dodged questions about whether he wanted former President Trump to run in 2024, instead saying he wants the "same policy positions" …
Twitter on Thursday said it was rolling out plans to combat misinformation on the platform ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Those …