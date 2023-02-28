The number of Democratic voters who think President Biden should be the party’s nominee in 2024 is rising, according to a new Emerson College national survey released on Tuesday.

Seventy-one percent of Democratic voters said Biden should carry the party’s banner in the presidential election next year, up from 58 percent in last month’s Emerson College poll.

Support for Biden to run for a second term is highest among 18- to 34-year-old Democratic voters, with 85 percent of the group saying he should run again. Only 15 percent of 18 to 34-year-old Democratic voters said someone else should be the nominee, according to the survey.

Seventy-two percent of 35- to 49-year-old Democrats said Biden should be the nominee, while 28 percent said it should be someone else. Among 50- to 64-year-old Democratic voters, 61 percent said he should be the nominee, while 39 percent said it should be someone else. Sixty-seven percent of Democrats 65 years and older said he should be the nominee, and 33 percent said it should be someone else.

The same Emerson College poll showed the president’s approval rating consistent with last month’s poll at 44 percent. His disapproval increase two points to 50 percent.

Other polls also suggest that Democratic voters are warming up to the idea of a Biden 2024 run.

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released last week found that 50 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters said the party has the best chance to win in 2024 with Biden, while 45 percent said they had a better chance with another candidate. That poll also saw a spike for Biden after November, when 54 percent of Democrat and Democratic-leaning voters said they had a better chance with another candidate.

The president has yet to make his intentions official, but there have been multiple indications that he is leaning toward launching a reelection campaign.

Biden said numerous times in his State of the Union address earlier this month that he wants to “finish the job,” and on Sunday, first lady Jill Biden told CNN that in her view there isn’t a chance that he will not run again.

“It’s Joe’s decision, and we support whatever he wants to do. If he’s in, we’re there. If he wants to do something else, we’re there too,” the first lady told the network.

“Not in my book,” she added when asked if there was a chance the president would not seek reelection. “I’m all for it, of course.”