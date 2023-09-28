House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced Thursday that he issued long-promised subpoenas for the personal and business bank records of President Biden’s son Hunter Biden as part of the House GOP’s impeachment inquiry into the president.

Comer also subpoenaed the bank records of President Biden’s brother James Biden and Hunter Biden associate Eric Schwerin.

“From day one of our investigation of Joe Biden’s abuse of public office, we’ve followed the money and that continues with today’s subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s bank records. Bank records don’t lie, and coupled with witness testimony, they reveal that Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain,” Comer wrote in a press release announcing the subpoenas.

Comer’s subpoenas come after a rocky first hearing in the impeachment inquiry of President Biden. At the end of the hearing, Comer announced his intention to issue the subpoenas in an effort to find any potential evidence connecting the president to the business dealings of his son.

“Today I will subpoena the bank records of Hunter Biden, James Biden and their affiliated companies,” Comer said at the end of the hearing, describing the subpoenas as the “next step of this investigation.”

In the official notification of the subpoena, Comer outlined the concern, without offering additional substantive evidence, that members of the Biden family “sought to conceal the source of foreign income by having lucrative wires sent to Biden associates’ accounts instead of their own bank accounts.”

Comer said he hopes the bank records will reveal “where the foreign money was finally sent.”

“The subpoenaed bank records will help the Committees determine whether Joe Biden abused his office by selling access and/or by receiving payments or other benefits in exchange for official acts, which is a critical aspect of the Committees’ impeachment inquiry,” the notification read.

The House Oversight Committee, House Judiciary Committee and House Ways and Means Committee were tasked by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) with opening an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Hours before the subpoenas were issued, the Republican-led committees held the first hearing of the impeachment inquiry of the president. The hearing struggled to find its footing as Republicans largely stressed the need for an impeachment inquiry in order to determine whether there are grounds for impeachment.

Democrats, on the other hand, noted that House Republicans have not produced any evidence hinting to wrongdoing by President Biden and that lawmakers should be focusing instead on the looming government shutdown.

This story was updated at 9:40 pm.