A Georgia judge Tuesday rejected a variety of attempts by Trump-aligned lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell to get their charges thrown out.

The ruling from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee — which found that the defendants did not establish a “defect in the substance or form of the indictment” — removes the bulk of roadblocks that remained ahead of Chesebro and Powell’s joint trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Friday.

Chesebro and Powell each face seven charges stemming from different plots Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s (D) office alleges are part of a broader criminal enterprise to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election. They’re charged alongside 17 other defendants, including Trump himself.

The each of the pair has pleaded not guilty, and they still have other pretrial motions pending that, if successful, could still get the indictment thrown out. Their trial is expected to last five months.

DEVELOPING