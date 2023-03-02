The House Ethics Committee has established an investigative subcommittee to look into issues surrounding Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has admitted to numerous fabrications about his background and faced scrutiny over his campaign and personal finances, the panel announced Thursday.

The committee said the panel will look into whether Santos “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) will chair the subcommittee and Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) will be its ranking member. Reps. John Rutherford (R-Fla.) and Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) will also be on the panel.

The Ethics Committee noted in a statement that establishment of an investigative subcommittee does not in itself indicate any violation occurred.

This is a developing story.