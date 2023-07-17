House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is considering holding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Hill on Monday.

Fox Business was the first to report on Jordan’s potential move, with sources telling the news outlet Meta has not provided any internal communications on its censorship processes.

Zuckerberg was among five tech company heads who received subpoenas in February from the House Judiciary panel to turn over “documents and communications relating to the federal government’s reported collusion with Big Tech to suppress free speech hand over any documents related to their content moderation measures,” the committee said at the time.

Jordan previously called the subpoenas “one step to accountability,” as House GOP members ramped up efforts earlier this year to investigate Big Tech.

Zuckerberg testified in Congress in 2018 over GOP concerns that Facebook censored conservative accounts and content.

At the time the subpoenas were issued, a spokesperson for Meta said the company had started producing documents.

The Hill has reached out to Meta for further comment.