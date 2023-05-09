Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Former President Trump on Tuesday called the verdict reached in the E. Jean Carroll trial a “disgrace” after a jury found him liable for sexual battery and defamation over an incident in the mid-1990s.

“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is,” Trump wrote in all capital letters on Truth Social shortly after the verdict was announced. “This verdict is a disgrace – A continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time!”

The nine-member jury found that Trump did not commit rape, but jurors found him liable for sexual abuse, another form of sexual battery. He was also ordered to pay Carroll a total of $5 million in damages.

As a civil case, Carroll had to prove her claims by a preponderance of evidence. Trump faces no related criminal charges, which would have required a higher standard.

During the nearly two-week-long trial in federal court, Carroll told jurors that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in New York City during the spring of 1996.

Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations and maintained he does not know Carroll. In a 2019 interview with The Hill shortly after Carroll first went public with her allegations, Trump claimed she was not his “type.”

Several women have come forward since Trump launched his 2016 campaign for president with allegations of sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior. Trump has denied all of the claims.

The former president is now running for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, where he leads his potential challengers in nearly every national poll.