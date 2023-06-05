(WHTM) — Central Pennsylvania is known for its rich history and many historical events. Along with that, many buildings around the area are over 100 years old.

Here are five of the oldest buildings in Central Pennsylvania.

5. Sturgis Pretzel House, Lititz

Considered to be the oldest commercial pretzel bakery in the United States, Julius Stirgus bought the structure back in 1861 and converted it into his pretzel factory. The structure itself was built in 1784.

The house was built from stones dug from the street itself and timber from the surrounding forest. The home also has musket-firing windows in the cellar to ward off attacks from Native Americans. The bakery has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

4. John Harris-Simon Cameron Mansion, Harrisburg

First constructed in 1766, after the end of the French and Indian War, John Harris. Jr constructed the house after his old home’s location near the river was flooded multiple times. The house’s front section was built with local quarried limestone.

In the 1800s, the rear wing was added and in 1976 the mansion was designated as a National Historic Landmark.

3. Ephrata Cloister, Ephrata

Founded and constructed back in the Mid-1700s, Ephrata founder Conrad Beissel came to the site in 1732 to live as a hermit following his own religious ideas. Their website states that by the 1750s nearly 80 celibate Brothers and Sisters were housed in log-stained and half-timbered buildings.

In 1941, the restoration of the site was started by the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission.

2. Quaker Mill House, Goldsboro

Built in the year 1731, the house is made of Triassic brownstone, which, according to the house’s website, was from 245 to 208 million years ago. The website states that 20-inch original stone walls and wooden beams make up the home, which is surrounded by old-growth trees, mature landscaping, and hills.

1. Hans Herr House, Willow Street

Considered to be the oldest building in the area, this house was built in 1719. The house was built with sandstone quarries on the site. According to their website, the house is the oldest original Mennonite meeting house that is still standing in the Western Hemisphere.