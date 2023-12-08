MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– It’s the holiday season, when the model trains come out to play, delighting kids and grownups alike. One train display is put on by the Mechanicsburg Museum Association.

“We have a great crew of train fellers who get together,” says Museum Director Steve Zimmerman. “They design what they’re going to do. And each year they come up with a new layout. Each year I say, ‘I don’t think you can top that’. And somehow they do so.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

It’s no surprise the Association does a train show – they got their start saving buildings of the Cumberland Valley Rail Road.

“The Cumberland Valley Railroad started in Harrisburg in the early 1830s, and it came to Mechanicsburg about 1838,” says Zimmerman. The railroad eventually extended to Winchester, Virginia.

“Once the railroad came through Mechanicsburg, the town really changed. And of course, we were able to send goods to other places and we’re able to bring goods in. And so it became a booming railroad town,” says Zimmerman.

But with the coming of cars and trucks, railroad traffic dropped. The Mechanicsburg station closed in 1952. It and the buildings around it served as stores and offices until the Mechanicsburg Museum Association formed in 1975.

“The station master’s house actually was going to be torn down and the passenger station was going to be renovated for borough offices. But because of a group of concerned citizens, they decided that they needed to restore it and preserve it for the future.”

Their first acquisition was the Stationmaster’s House, built in 1866. The door lock is original, and so is the key Steve Zimmerman uses to unlock it. But the interior recently got a makeover.

“We just did a restoration of the station master’s house because nothing had been done to it since it was originally taken over by the museum in the 1970s. So we felt it was time to re-plaster, repaint, re-wallpaper, and just make it look nice and fresh again. We just completed that, that last month or so.”

Next to the Stationmaster’s House is the station itself. The association restored it to the original floor plan.

“It is actually two rooms plus offices,” Steve explains. “Originally the men sat on one side, women and the children sat on the other side after they bought their tickets, waiting for the train. And we’ve tried to use the one room as what we call the Mechanicsburg room, where we usually have an exhibit of History of the Town, and it’s called ‘Then and Now’ where we do pictures of what used to be here years ago, and then what’s there today.”

A few hundred yards west you can find the Washington Street Station, a little shed where people could wait for trains, and a switchman was on duty to move trains from one track to another. It’s closed to the public, but you can peek through the windows.”

In 1983 the Association took charge of the Frankenbeger Tavern on Market Street after demolition crews made a surprise discovery.

“They were going to tear it down, and tore the siding off and realized here it was a log structure.”

The tavern is probably the oldest building in Mechanicsburg.

“They called the museum and said, Would you be interested in moving in and preserving it? And so we moved it from one end of the parking lot to the other.”

This brings us back to the building that houses the model railroad display. It was originally the Cumberland Valley Railroad freight station. When the association got it, it was a flooring and tile store.

“And we used it that way many years, with the walls covered with carpet, the floors covered with different kinds of tile. And then we decided we were going to renovate the inside and make it into more of a museum, which is when we have what you see today.” says Zimmerman.

The Freight station exhibit runs Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon til three, until January 13. Admission is free. For more information about the train show, and the Association in general, click here.