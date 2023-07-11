LEMOYNE Pa. (WHTM) — The fire at the Broad Street Market is reminding many people in the area of an earlier fire, which destroyed a different farmers market. It’s a story of destruction, reopening, and rebuilding, and yes, that’s the order in which things happened. The video with this story shows the three stages.

Early in the morning of February 1, 1999, the alarm went out for a fire at the West Shore Farmers Market. Despite the best efforts of firefighters, the building was completely destroyed.

Plans to rebuild began almost as soon as the fire was out. Market owners set up a “Temporary Market”, using an existing building on the property as well as a pole barn that was constructed as a temporary market. On March 26, 1999, the West Shore Farmers Market reopened. Even though it was a bit cramped, shoppers flocked to the temporary facility.

Then on June 16, 2000, the new Market building opened its doors. It houses 60,000 square feet on two floors and continues to sell all kinds of fresh foods.