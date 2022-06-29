ABC27
Please enter a search term.
Hunterstown, Adams County (WHTM) – At the intersection of Granite Station Road and Shrivers Corner Road, in the center of Hunterstown, is a different sort of Gettysburg Battlefield …
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) -- Along Indiana Avenue in Lemoyne is a park with three historical markers-two from the State Historical and Museum Commission, and a granite marker placed by …
Gettysburg (WHTM) If you drive along Route 30 in Adams County, you will encounter a pair of state historical markers-one to the east of Gettysburg, the other to the west. They …
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Route 177 in Newberry Township, York County, is a state historical marker. It's not about something that happened near the road, it's about the …