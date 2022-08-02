SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Located on Front Street by the Susquehanna River, Heckton Church once had a different name — and a different location.

When built in 1885, it was known as the Fishing Creek Methodist Episcopal Church. It was located on the northern end of Fort Hunter County Park next to the Fort Hunter boat access.

In 1968, it was renamed Heckton United Methodist Church, after the Methodist and Evangelical Brethren churches merged.

Because it was in the flood plain of the Susquehanna River, the church suffered from repeated flooding, which damaged the foundation. It was also damaged by fire in 1927. Membership slowly declined, and by 2001, it was a church without a congregation.

Then in 2003, the Board of Trustees of the Central Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church donated the empty building to Fort Hunter Park. The county decided the best way to preserve the church was to move it to higher ground.

And so, on Aug. 25, 2009, after years of planning, Heckton Church was slowly and carefully moved south four-tenths of a mile along Front Street to a new location.

With the new location came a new foundation and a few new amenities — running water, bathrooms, and an access ramp. Heckton Church is now available for small weddings and services. To learn more, click here.