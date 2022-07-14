HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On Front Street in Harrisburg are two markers for Mira Lloyd Dock — a state historical marker, and a marker put up by the city. She was influential on both the city and state level, a woman ahead of her time-but it took her time to get there.

Born in 1853, Mira Lloyd Dock had to put her life on hold twice. When she was 23 her mother died, and she had to care for her siblings. Then her father fell ill. She looked after him until he died in 1895, when Mira was 42.

The Mt. Alto Campus of Penn State University preserves part of the next step in her life, which you can view on their web site. She had a life long interest in botany, but knowing her chances of getting a job in the field were small, she instead became a public lecturer, enhancing her talks with these lantern slides, some of them hand colored.

In 1899, she traveled to Europe, and saw municipal planning in action-planning which was sorely lacking in her home town. Harrisburg at the turn of the century was a dirty, smelly place, with unpaved roads, and the Susquehanna River was pretty much an open sewer.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

On December 20, 1900 Mira gave a speech to the Harrisburg Board of Trade. Her topic-“The City Beautiful, or Improvement Work at Home and Abroad.” Her speech triggered an period of major improvements. Streets were paved, street lights installed, water filtration and sewer systems created, Reservoir Park expanded, Wildwood and Riverfront Parks built, and playgrounds were constructed across the city. Harrisburg became a much more livable city.

Then in 1901 her civic efforts went statewide. Governor William A. Stone appointed ‏Mira Lloyd Dock to the State Forestry Reservation Commission, the first woman to be appointed to such a state office-at a time when women still couldn’t vote.

By 1900 decades of logging had stripped Pennsylvania of trees. The Reservation Commission sought to conserve remaining stands of woodland and reestablish forests. Dock did much of the commission’s early field work, seeking out and inspecting potential forest lands to add to the reserves. By the time she left the commission in 1913 the forest reserves had increased to almost one million acres.

She also taught at the State Forest School at Mount Alto-which is now Penn State Mount Alto. One of her primary lecture tools-her collection of lantern slides.

Mira Lloyd Dock died in 1945 at the age of 91. leaving as her legacy a more beautiful city, a reforested state, and doors opened for women in the future.

To view the Mira Lloyd Dock lantern slide collection, click here.