YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Route 177 in Newberry Township, York County, is a state historical marker. It’s not about something that happened near the road, it’s about the road itself. It commemorates the groundbreaking for the first of what became known as “Pinchot Roads” after then Governor Gifford Pinchot.

In the early 1900s, most roads in America, especially in rural areas, were unpaved dirt. Pennsylvania was no exception. Dirt roads were a nightmare. Add a little water, and they turned into thick, gooey mud. When the roads dried out, you had ridges, ruts, and lots of dust.

In many cases, automobiles were just a more efficient way to get stuck in the mud. Many farmers preferred horses; while cars in mud would just spin their wheels, horses could literally “put their feet down,” get traction pushing with their hooves, pull through mud, and get the farm goods delivered–usually.

Then in 1929, the stock market crashed, and The Great Depression began. Between bad roads and bad prices, Farmers just couldn’t make ends meet, and many watched in despair as their farms were auctioned off.

This is where Gifford Pinchot (1865-1946) enters the story. Pinchot was already a well-known public figure. Interested in nature and conservation from his early years, he studied in France to become the first American with formal training in forestry, President Theodore Roosevelt appointed him Chief Forester of the U.S. Division of Forestry, where he established policies and procedures still used today. Roosevelt would later say, “Among the many, many public officials who under my administration rendered literally invaluable service to the people of the United States, Gifford Pinchot on the whole, stood first.”

Gifford Pinchot became governor of Pennsylvania in 1922. He created the first Pennsylvania state budget, erased the state’s debt, and rewarded himself for his good work by cutting his own pay. He then sat out a term, since the law in Pennsylvania at the time said that you could not serve two terms in a row as governor.

In January 1931, Gifford Pinchot became Governor of Pennsylvania for his second term. One of his campaign promises was to “get the farmer out of the mud”, and he followed through on it.

Governor Pinchot convinced the legislature to let the state assume responsibility for 20,000 miles of local roads, and on July 23, 1931, he broke ground for the first of the Pinchot roads.

Not only did the hardtop roads help the farmers, but it also helped the unemployed. Pennsylvania had a million men out of work, and many of them found jobs building the new roads.

If you do go by this marker, you might want to turn off Rt 117 onto Bull Road and find a parking place. For you see, This site actually has two markers for the groundbreaking. In addition to the blue marker by the road, there is also a plaque mounted on a large stone a few yards away. This was the standard way the state did historical markers for many years before the blue markers became the norm.

Then while you’re in the area, go down the road and visit Gifford Pinchot State Park.