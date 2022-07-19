HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Near the intersection of Third and Forster streets is a state historical marker about a branch of the State Historical and Museum Commission. It commemorates the Pennsylvania State Archives.

The marker was placed in 2003 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the archive in 1903. Originally known as the Division of Public Records, and part of the State Library, the Archive became part of the newly created Historical and Museum Commission in 1945.

The current 20-story tall building, often referred to as “the tower,” is located in the main Capitol Complex. Opened in 1964, it stores documents dating back to the 1600s. High on the list of most treasured holdings: the original Pennsylvania Charter, granted to William Penn by Charles II on March 4, 1681. The Charter spends most of the year in a high-security, climate-controlled vault but gets put on exhibit for the annual “Charter Day” in early March.

People visiting the archives usually spend their time in the research room. The room closed in 2020 due to the pandemic, reopened on a restricted basis in 2021, and finally removed all restrictions in 2022. If you want to examine documents, you put in a request, and archive employees will go up into the tower and bring them down to you.

Access to the tower is extremely restricted. We have been privileged in the past to actually go behind the scenes in the tower, where you can see boxes of documents filling metal shelves, all carefully cataloged. (Some items such as maps and blueprints are just too large to fit in boxes.)

But as a place to store documents, the tower leaves something to be desired. For one thing, it’s running out of room. For another, its shape makes it hard to keep cool in summer or warm in winter. And the roof leaks…

Which are just some of the reasons a new archive building is going up on Sixth Street. While it may look smaller than the current building to a person driving by, the storage area — sort of a building in a building — will actually be much larger. (It will also use storage units much more advanced than the Tower’s simple metal shelves.) The lower shape will reduce temperature issues, and, best of all for researchers, there will be on-site parking.

As for the old building, given that it’s on the National Register of Historic Places and it would be very expensive to tear down, we can probably expect it to be part of the Harrisburg skyline for years to come.

There’s no word yet on whether the historical marker will be moved.