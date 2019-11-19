Holiday Fun Guide 2019

K.E. Jones Jewelers

Jewelry is our PASSION

We make it our business to not meet but exceed your expectations by offering a full line of diamonds and fine jewelry in addition to giving you the opportunity to sell your old gold and silver jewelry.

K.E. Jones Jewelers is a full service jewelry store with each piece expertly and personally selected by owner Kathy Jones. We are the perfect place to shop for any occasion: engagements, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays or just to say “I love you.”

We feature Hearts and Arrows Diamonds – the most brilliant and perfectly cut diamond in addition to several other unique designers.

Northgate Antique Mall

Northgate Antique Mall has something for everyone

Northgate Antique Mall is the one of the oldest antique shops in the Carlisle area. We have been in business over 26 years carrying a variety of antiques, vintage jewelry, coins, stoneware and much more. Enjoy the friendly atmosphere as you browse through more than 70 dealers that feature new merchandise daily. Unique gift items from Heisey, Steiff and Fenton are here and you’ll find treasures in the clothing, stoneware, records, old books and toys that fill our space. The town of Carlisle is a short drive from Harrisburg, Gettysburg, York and Lancaster. Stop by for friendly conversation and a great shopping experience.

Weis