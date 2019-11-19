Holiday Fun Guide 2019

Welcome to your guide to holiday fun! Find unique spaces, fun activities, and explore the Midstate right here on abc27’s Holiday Fun Guide!
K.E. Jones Jewelers
We make it our business to not meet but exceed your expectations by offering a full line of diamonds and fine jewelry in addition to giving you the opportunity to sell your old gold and silver jewelry.
K.E. Jones Jewelers is a full service jewelry store with each piece expertly and personally selected by owner Kathy Jones. We are the perfect place to shop for any occasion: engagements, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays or just to say “I love you.”
We feature Hearts and Arrows Diamonds – the most brilliant and perfectly cut diamond in addition to several other unique designers.
Northgate Antique Mall
Northgate Antique Mall has something for everyone
Northgate Antique Mall is the one of the oldest antique shops in the Carlisle area. We have been in business over 26 years carrying a variety of antiques, vintage jewelry, coins, stoneware and much more. Enjoy the friendly atmosphere as you browse through more than 70 dealers that feature new merchandise daily. Unique gift items from Heisey, Steiff and Fenton are here and you’ll find treasures in the clothing, stoneware, records, old books and toys that fill our space. The town of Carlisle is a short drive from Harrisburg, Gettysburg, York and Lancaster. Stop by for friendly conversation and a great shopping experience.
Weis
At Weis Markets, we want you to spend less time worrying about the menu and more time enjoying holiday traditions. Save time cooking and preparing meals by ordering store made party platters from Weis Markets.
Our deli offers hoagie platters, wing platters, meat and cheese trays, fruit and vegetable trays, and much more. Try our unique Mediterranean Platter that features hummus, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and flat bread.
Do you prefer seafood for your holiday meal? If so, Weis Markets has lots of options your family will love. Weis Markets offers several seafood platters with the shrimp and crab combo platter being a top favorite. We also have sushi platters available at select stores.
Weis Markets bakery can create the perfect holiday dessert platter for you and your guests. Choose from a variety of different cookies, brownies, cupcakes, and sliced pumpkin roll. Have guests staying over and need a quick and easy breakfast? Order a store made bagel, strudel bite, or sweet treats miniature platter. Wanting something more festive? Order a muffin platter and request apple, pumpkin, cinnamon, or corn muffins.
Visit WeisMarkets.com, download our mobile app, or stop by the store for more info on the variety of options of platters and trays Weis Markets offers. With Weis Markets doing all the planning for you, you will have more time to relax and enjoy the festivities with your loved ones.