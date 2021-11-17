The 45th annual Lebanon County Holiday Parade is Saturday, November 20th!

Emcee’d by our very own Alicia Richards and Valerie Pritchett, you’ll enjoy festive parade floats, giant balloons, marching bands, and even an appearance by Santa! The fun starts at 11:00AM from Lincoln Avenue & Cumberland Street and travels west on Cumberland Street to Ninth Street.

Can’t make it to the parade?

Then watch our livestream starting at 11:00AM on abc27.com/holidayparade and experience the fun from the comfort of home.