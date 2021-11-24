Holidays in Central Pa.

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
BestReviews
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Your Local Election HQ
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Consumer
Border Report
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Stories
Loyalty to family, instead of CNN, puts Chris Cuomo at risk
Top Stories
Women’s tennis tour suspends China events over Peng concerns
Farm Show Complex hosts annual Pa. Christmas and Gift Show
McCarthy pleads with Republicans to stop infighting: ‘Congress is not junior high’
GM venture to build North American battery chemical plant
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
‘Seems to be outcompeting delta’: Doctor explains concerns behind omicron, what we should expect
Video
Top Stories
AP source: First case of omicron variant identified in US
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 7,606 new cases, 1,744,526 total as of Dec. 1, 2021
LeBron James tests positive for COVID-19, misses Tuesday game: Report
30% of unvaccinated say omicron has made them consider inoculations: poll
Pentagon chief says Guard who refuse vaccine cannot train
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Esports
The Big Game
China 2022
Top Stories
Women’s tennis tour suspends China events over Peng concerns
Top Stories
LeBron James tests positive for COVID-19, misses Tuesday game: Report
Virginia Tech hires Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry as football head coach
Gallery
Tiger Woods says a return to the top of golf is not a ‘realistic expectation’
Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play at Masters, dies at 87
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
AARP: Fraud Alert
Feed a Local Family
Remarkable Women 2022
Finding Hope Together
Holidays in Central Pa.
Veterans Voices
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Karn’s Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Farm Show Complex hosts annual Pa. Christmas and Gift Show
Top Stories
House from ‘Home Alone’ available to rent for one night only
Gallery
Hometown Hero: Joy to the Burg
Winter activities in Central Pa. — skiing, skating, tubing, and more
Karn’s Meal Deals: Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
“Joy to the World” at Servant Stage
Video
Top Stories
1st Choice Financial Services : The Magic Number
Video
Top Stories
Holiday Activities at The Hershey Story Museum
Video
True Earth Health : Plexaderm
Video
Tech That Teaches with The Toy Insider
Video
Holiday Gifting with Grace Gold
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Employer Spotlight
abc27 Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Holidays in Central Pa.
Winter activities in Central Pa. — skiing, skating, tubing, and more
Farm Show Complex hosts annual Pa. Christmas and Gift Show
House from 'Home Alone' available for one-night stay
Gallery
York Jewish Community Center celebrating Giving Tuesday
Video
Leftover turkey? How long is it safe to eat?
More Holidays in Central Pa. Headlines
‘Gifts from the Heart’ is Biden White House Christmas theme
Gallery
It’s Cyber Monday! So, what does “cyber” mean, anyway?
Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available
Can’t figure out what to get mom for the holidays? We got you covered
Farmer: Here's how to keep your Christmas tree alive longer
Video
Midstate business prepares several meals for area families in need
Video
Turkey Trot hosted in Lancaster
Video
New Cumberland hosts annual Turkey Trot
Video
How to protect your money from scammers this holiday season
Video
These are the worst Thanksgiving sides, survey finds
Local
Farm Show Complex hosts annual Pa. Christmas and Gift Show
Hometown Hero: Joy to the Burg
Winter activities in Central Pa. — skiing, skating, tubing, and more
Pro-choice activists gather in Lancaster ahead of Supreme Court arguments
Video
2022 Pa. Auto Show Canceled
Video
More Local Headlines
Community
Farm Show Complex hosts annual Pa. Christmas and Gift Show
House from 'Home Alone' available for one-night stay
Gallery
Hometown Hero: Joy to the Burg
Winter activities in Central Pa. — skiing, skating, tubing, and more
Karn’s Meal Deals: Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Video
More Community Headlines
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos