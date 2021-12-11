Annual German Christmas market held in Linglestown

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The warmer temperatures attracted more than 4,000 people to the Annual Chriskindlemarket, which is a celebration of German tradition in Linglestown, Dauphin County on Saturday.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

There was plenty of live music and activities for children. Organizers say there were 75 vendors on hand to give visitors plenty of options, from delicious german food to unique crafts.

“Linglestown closed its road to make sure we could do this. The vendors were well selected. We wanted to make sure there was no duplication. We wanted a variety of vendors out here with different skills, talents, and food,” Commander of American Legion Post 272 Roderic O’Connor said.

All of the money raised from the event will go to help families in need.