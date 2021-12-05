Christmas drive brings holiday cheer to Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Several first responders and members of the community came together to help bring some holiday cheer for the Christmas season.

This was for the “Cops, Cars Coffee and K9’s Christmas Drive” in the Colonial Park Mall parking lot on Sunday.

High-performance vehicles were lined up for people to check out. Guests were asked to bring new toys and non-perishable food items. The Lower Paxton Township’s K9 unit was also in attendance.

“We are taking toys for families whose adults were either seriously injured in the line of duty or killed in the line of duty, to give those families to enjoy the Christmas holidays” Lower Paxton Township Officer and Handler of K9 Chase Mike Elezovic said.

Lower Paxton Township Police and the F.O.P. teamed up for the event. Each child of a fallen or injured officer will get three toys each, along with winter coasts and complete meal provided for their family

Abc27 was honored to serve as a media sponsor for this event.