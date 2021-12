DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas has arrived at Fort Hunter Mansion and Park in Dauphin County

Now through Dec. 19, you can enjoy Christmas events such as the interactive toy trains found in the Centennial Barn. The trains are available for viewing from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm. on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec 19.

Photojournalist Zack Lang took in some of the sights and sounds from this event.

Learn more about this and other holiday activities here.