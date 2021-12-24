Dealing with stress and grief during the holidays

(WHTM) — It may be the happiest time of year for some, but for others, it can be rather somber and stressful. Reports show during this time of year, people are five times more likely to have higher stress levels, then add a pandemic on top of it.

The feeling of hopelessness continues to loom as Americans deal with isolation and struggle with loved ones who are deathly ill or lost their lives from COVID-19.

Dr. Peace Amadi, who is mental health professional, and professor says she is seeing it up close. She said she is receiving more requests for mental health help than ever before in her ten years of teaching.

“It’s important to allow yourself to grieve. You don’t want to suppress it. You want to experience whatever feelings that come up in a way that is authentic to you because that’s all a part of the healing.” Dr. Amadi said.

Amadi also says if you do feel stress, acknowledge it. She says it unlocks a part of the brain to go into healthy problem-solving. Another tip would be to set boundaries. Don’t feel you need to share what you don’t want to, including food.