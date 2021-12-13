Drive-thru donation parade held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of families lined up and drove through a donation parade set up in front of the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Monday night, Dec. 13.

Families picked up boxes full of turkey, side dishes, and gifts. All of the items were collected through donations.

Volunteers and county leaders handed the boxes out to low-income families in the community.

“Let people know who otherwise would not have a Christmas that we care. That we recognize and value them. And that Christmas should be in the spirit for everybody and we know the gift is in the giving,” Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick said.

Commissioner Hartwick is one of the organizers of the event. He actually helped start it 13 years ago, and now it has become a tradition for the community