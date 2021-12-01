Farm Show Complex hosts annual Pa. Christmas and Gift Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift show is being held from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

It’s the 38th year for the show, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Organizers say there are about 500 vendors, selling everything from clothing and jewelry, to furniture and paintings.

“It has become a holiday tradition for so many people because we have everything here, the sights, the sounds, the fragrances, everything Christmas,” the president of the Pa. Christmas Show Pattie Mahoney said.

You can visit the show at the Farm Show Complex through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.