First responders hold ‘Shop with Cops’ event in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) — Police and kids in Dauphin county came together for a holiday tradition.

Sidelined by COVID last year, this year’s Harrisburg Area Police athletic league’s shop with cops hosted about 135 kids on Saturday.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“We are letting themshop with the help of Walmart, give them a certain amount of money and they can do their shopping Dr. Charles Stuart said.

“We donated 12 thousand last year and 12 thousand this year all the stores in our market helped out there’s 9 total stores that donated to this store just because how awesome the community is giving back,” Walmart General Manager Bryan Beistline noted.

First responders from Dauphin County answered the call for carts!

“We have a person here from the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, and multiple agencies from Dauphin County to interact with the kids,” Lieutenant Dennis Krahling from the Swatara Township Police said.

“One of the things I think the officers get out of the experience is that they are seeing all the kids in a different atmosphere and the kids are seeing officers in a different atmosphere,” Lilutentant Atah Akapo Martin said.

“What I hope they get out of it is a great Christmas. It’s to know that there are people that care for them and for them to have a wonderful Christmas” Stuart remarked.