Gov. Wolf and First Lady Wolf leave holiday message for Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf are celebrating the holidays with a video message to Pennsylvanians to wish seasons greetings.

“This time of year is a magical one, as we celebrate a holiday season full of love, generosity and compassion,” Gov. Wolf said. “Around the holidays, Pennsylvanians come together to share traditions, reflect on the challenges and triumphs of the past year, and reconnect with loved ones – and right now, that’s more important than ever. No matter what holiday you celebrate, we wish every Pennsylvanian a happy holiday season.”

“We hope the holidays are filled with great happiness, peace, and good health for everyone across the commonwealth,” First Lady Wolf said. “May we step boldly, together, into a new year filled with new possibility.”