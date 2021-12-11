Harrisburg Organization hosts fourth annual toy giveaway

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday season is in full swing, Christmas is right around the corner, and a Harrisburg faith-based organization continues to bring smiles to young faces.

Capital Area Dream Center on Sixth Street in uptown Harrisburg hosted a toy giveaway. More than 1,500 hundred toys were given out today. This is the fourth year of the event and organizers say volunteers and community partners helped make this year’s gathering a big success.

“Our mission is two-fold. Number one, to reach people for Jesus and number two, to meet practical needs and this one way we can go about that meeting those practical needs.” Richie Lewis of the Capital Area Dream Center said.

More than 300 children attended the toy giveaway.