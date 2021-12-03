Holiday fun at ‘The Sweetest Place on Earth’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey is known as “The Sweetest Place on Earth.” When people think of Hershey, Hersheypark may instantly come to mind. But did you know that the sweetest park on earth is only one part of the number of things you can do at Hershey?

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

The holiday season is no exception. The whole town fills with the joy and excitement that is the holidays. Whether you are visiting for the day or spending a weekend, there is so much that is offered in Hershey for the holidays.

Hersheypark Chrismas Candylane

You can’t talk about Hershey without a mention of Hersheypark. What started out as a few light displays that began in the winter of 1983 and only included the front of the park has turned into utilizing the entire park, filling it with five million lights, and having many rides and attractions open. This event has been a tradition for many families throughout the region and even the country. The park is open daily during the month of December, with the exception of Christmas Day, through Jan. 2, 2022.

In 2020, Hersheypark opened up Chocolatetown, which included a reimagined front entrance, three new dining experiences, a new flagship store, and the park’s “sweetest coaster,” Candymonium. All of these locations (including an iconic fountain shaped like a Hershey’s Kiss) are decked out in special holiday decor, including a new lighting package for the fountain this year.

Holiday treats and dining locations

There are many places throughout Hershey where you can find special holiday sweet treats.

Inside Hersheypark, you can find peppermint bark and sugar cookie mini donuts, a cranberry turkey sandwich, and a frozen hot chocolate king-size shake.

Outside the park, Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor offers special holiday ice cream flavors, such as cinnamon cookie butter, gingerbread, and peppermint white chocolate crunch flavors. At The Chocolatier, the newest full-service dining location in Hershey, you can find seasonal food offerings and cocktails such as caramel apple cider sangria and a chocolate Manhattan.

Winter adventures at ZooAmerica

On select weekends in December, ZooAmerica hosts an event called “Wild Winter Adventures.” This program for children in kindergarten through grade 5 teaches participants about survival skills North American animals use in the winter months. They will also be able to get up-close with certain animals, as well as see all nine of Santa’s reindeer. You can find more information about this event by clicking here.

ZooAmerica is also open year-round with the exception of Christmas day.

Holiday spa treatments

The holidays can be a stressful time for many. Treat yourself or someone you love to a seasonal spa treatment at MeltSpa by Hershey or The Spa at The Hotel Hershey.

MeltSpa by Hershey offers their Chocolate Candycane Collection through January. Treatments include a chocolate candy cane facial and massage, plus a seasonal body scrub, immersion, and more.

At The Spa at The Hotel Hershey, relax with a peppermint hot chocolate immersion or a holiday spice massage. These treatments, along with others, are available all through the holiday season and into January 2022.

Holidays at Hershey’s Chocolate World

This attraction is located right next to Hersheypark and has so many holiday offerings to enjoy.

The Hershey Holiday House, located in the main food court, is entirely decorated with chocolate and candy. From KitKats on the roof to Jolly Ranchers melted down to make stained glass windows, this house supports the Children’s Miracle Network by donating $12 for every hour worked by employees.

The attraction also is hosting a workshop to decorate a milk chocolate reindeer. Guests can decorate the reindeer inside of the attraction or take it to enjoy the fun of creating something sweet in the comfort of their own homes.

Hershey is full of happy holidays and fun experiences for the whole family to enjoy. Who knows, you may even see one of the Hershey characters or even jolly ol’ Saint Nick himself throughout your adventures in “The Sweetest Place on Earth!”